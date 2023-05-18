DALLAS(KDAF)—It is a beautiful sunny morning with temperatures in the 70s. The sun is shining brightly, and it looks like a perfect day ahead. But the beautiful weather won’t last long. Storms are set to develop later on today, bringing strong winds, small hail, and the possibility of lightning.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Afternoon storms that develop along a dryline in West Texas will move northeastward through the late afternoon. A decaying shower/storm cannot be ruled in our northwest tonight, mainly west of a Bonham to Cisco line. Overall the severe threat is low with better chances for strong to marginally severe thunderstorms well to our west closer to the dryline”.

Tomorrow is expected to be a different story. The forecast calls for more rain and a severe thunderstorm. The thunderstorm could bring heavy rain and strong winds, leading to possible flooding.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Another seasonably warm and mostly rain-free day is forecast for North and Central Texas today with highs in the mid-80s to near 90 degrees and low rain/storm chances in the northwest by the late afternoon and evening”.

It’s important to be prepared for this weather, so make sure you have your umbrella, rain boots, and any other items you might need.

Take advantage of the sunshine while you can, and be sure to stay safe should the storms start rolling in.

NWS Fort Worth said,” A cold front will move through North Texas on Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop during the afternoon. A few of these storms will be severe with mainly a damaging wind threat. Storm chances will diminish late evening as the front moves into Central Texas”.