DALLAS(KDAF)—North Texas can expect heavy rain in the afternoon due to severe thunderstorms. There is also a chance of flooding, hail, and possible tornadoes. Make sure you’re looking for alternative routes.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Showers and thunderstorms will be on the increase this afternoon and evening as an upper-level disturbance approaches from the southwest. Activity will move in from the west and northwest, with the best overall rain and storm chances occurring along and west of the I-35 corridor. Some storms could be strong or even severe, with large hail and damaging winds, and even a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Locally heavy rain may also cause flooding in some locations. Remember to keep up with the latest forecast and/or warnings as we get into the latter part of the day”.

The weekend is expected to have rainfall of up to 4 inches, a flood watch has been posted. North Texas will have scattered showers throughout the weekend.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Widespread rainfall is expected over the upcoming weekend. Rain amounts will range from 0.5-1 inch in East Texas to 2-3 inches with isolated amounts 4+ inches west of I-35. A Flood Watch has been posted for western portions of North and Central Texas where instances of flash flooding, widespread nuisance flooding, and some mainstem river flooding could occur”.