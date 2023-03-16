DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports parts of North Texas are under a Tornado Watch on Thursday as conditions are favorable for severe weather.
NWS Fort Worth adds that the main threats of this severe weather threat will be a few possible tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and hail up to 2.5 inches.
“A Tornado Watch is in effect for most of North Texas through 8 PM this evening. Large hail up to 2.5 inches in diameter, damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, and a few tornadoes will be possible as thunderstorms develop along and ahead of the approaching dryline and fast moving cold front. Pay close attention to the weather and have a plan if a warning is issued in your area,” the weather center said.
NWS Fort Worth wants the public to remain safe during the severe weather and know where to go”
“Severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon ahead of and along a front. Threats with these storms will primarily be large hail, but damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible as well. Make your plan NOW, not when a warning is issued! If a warning is issued for your area, seek shelter immediately in a strong, sturdy building. Stay inside and away from all windows! If you’re driving, NEVER shelter under a bridge or overpass. Bridges give you no protection from wind-driven hail. Your parked car will block traffic and may cause several car accidents!”