DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports parts of North Texas are under a Tornado Watch on Thursday as conditions are favorable for severe weather.

NWS Fort Worth adds that the main threats of this severe weather threat will be a few possible tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and hail up to 2.5 inches.

“A Tornado Watch is in effect for most of North Texas through 8 PM this evening. Large hail up to 2.5 inches in diameter, damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, and a few tornadoes will be possible as thunderstorms develop along and ahead of the approaching dryline and fast moving cold front. Pay close attention to the weather and have a plan if a warning is issued in your area,” the weather center said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

NWS Fort Worth wants the public to remain safe during the severe weather and know where to go”

“Severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon ahead of and along a front. Threats with these storms will primarily be large hail, but damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible as well. Make your plan NOW, not when a warning is issued! If a warning is issued for your area, seek shelter immediately in a strong, sturdy building. Stay inside and away from all windows! If you’re driving, NEVER shelter under a bridge or overpass. Bridges give you no protection from wind-driven hail. Your parked car will block traffic and may cause several car accidents!”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas