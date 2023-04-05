DALLAS(KDAF)— A tornado watch is in effect for certain parts of North Texas. A few tornadoes are expected to bring damaging winds and hail. until the afternoon. There is also a slight chance of a cold front coming as well.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A Tornado Watch is in effect until 12 PM across portions of northeast Texas until 12 PM. Conditions are favorable for severe weather including a few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts up to 70 MPH, and hail up to 2.5 inches. Pay close attention to the weather and have a plan if a warning is issued in your area”.

During the early mornings, severe weather is moving in, bringing hail and damaging winds. It might be necessary to find alternative routes to work or school.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Strong to severe storms are expected to rapidly develop during the pre-dawn hours this morning just west of the I-35 corridor, as a cold front overtakes the dryline and an upper trough arrives from the west. Storms will then move progressively east through the remainder of the morning hours. The best potential for severe storms will be east of Highway I-35 and north of I-20, with a lower threat further south and west. All modes of severe weather will be possible, though damaging winds to 70 mph and large hail are expected to be the primary hazards. Pay close attention to the weather early this morning, and have multiple ways to receive warnings before heading outdoors to commute to work or school”.

Rain is expected to start on Friday, but more in central Texas than in the north, but the north will still be affected. Make sure you check your local news to see if flooding is happening in certain areas due to heavy rain.

NWS Fort Worth said “After the midweek cold front, multiple rounds of showers and storms will be possible through Friday night. This will be confined mainly across our southern counties. Across Central Texas, you can expect to see 2-3″ of total rainfall, though our far southern Central Texas counties may see upwards of 2″, with isolated higher amounts up to 5″ possible. Locally heavy rain may cause isolated flooding. Remember to check back for new forecast updates and never drive through flooded roads”.

There’s going to be mostly cloudy skies tomorrow, but a few showers but nothing heavy. You can expect the weather to be around the 50s and 60s on Thursday.

Partly to mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy conditions are expected Thursday. Overrunning moisture and lift across Central and East Texas will result in occasional showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder across the Lower Brazos Valley. Rain is not expected to be heavy. East-northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph and occasionally gusty are expected, as highs struggle into the 50s south and 60s north.

Friday will be rainy across Central Texas, with cool temperatures in the 50s and 60s and warming up to the 70s by Easter.

The best rain/storm chances on Friday will be across Central Texas but may develop as far north as the Red River. Precipitation should come to an end by Saturday morning, with only low rain chances remaining across East Texas. Friday will be cool with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, with temperatures gradually warming into the mid-70s and low 80s by Easter Sunday