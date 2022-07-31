DALLAS (KDAF) — “It’s an avocado… thanks!”
Is it a vegetable is it a fruit, no one really knows… yes they do, it’s a fruit. We’re talking about this highly sought-after fruit because Sunday, July 31 is National Avocado Day!
NationalToday says, “If you’re creative in the kitchen, the avocado and the blender are your friends. Blend it with some bananas and cocoa powder and you’ll have chocolate pudding. Blend it with some garlic, olive oil, salt and lemon juice, and you’ve got salad dressing. If you want to make something with a fresh healthy fat, reach for an avo!”
We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots around Dallas to eat avocados and the ever-so-popular breakfast/brunch food item, avocado toast:
- Ascension Coffee – Design District
- La La Land Kind Cafe – Lower Greenville
- Flower Child
- Foxtrot – Uptown
- The Berni Bean Coffee – Downtown
- Toasted Coffee + Kitchen – Lower Greenville
- SoCo Coffee House and Bistro – Lake Highlands
- Original ChopShop
- Cielo Wellness Cafe
- Avocado California Roll & Sushi
- The Juice Bar
- Nobu Dallas – Uptown
- Tiki Loco – Deep Ellum
- Ginza Express – North Dallas
- East Hampton Sandwich