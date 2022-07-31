The “tip” could actually increase the likelihood of salmonella or listeria contamination, the FDA says. (Getty Images)

DALLAS (KDAF) — “It’s an avocado… thanks!”

Is it a vegetable is it a fruit, no one really knows… yes they do, it’s a fruit. We’re talking about this highly sought-after fruit because Sunday, July 31 is National Avocado Day!

NationalToday says, “If you’re creative in the kitchen, the avocado and the blender are your friends. Blend it with some bananas and cocoa powder and you’ll have chocolate pudding. Blend it with some garlic, olive oil, salt and lemon juice, and you’ve got salad dressing. If you want to make something with a fresh healthy fat, reach for an avo!”

We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots around Dallas to eat avocados and the ever-so-popular breakfast/brunch food item, avocado toast:

Ascension Coffee – Design District

La La Land Kind Cafe – Lower Greenville

Flower Child

Foxtrot – Uptown

The Berni Bean Coffee – Downtown

Toasted Coffee + Kitchen – Lower Greenville

SoCo Coffee House and Bistro – Lake Highlands

Original ChopShop

Cielo Wellness Cafe

Avocado California Roll & Sushi

The Juice Bar

Nobu Dallas – Uptown

Tiki Loco – Deep Ellum

Ginza Express – North Dallas

East Hampton Sandwich