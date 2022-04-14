DALLAS (KDAF) — Thursday has arrived and do you know what you deserve? A good ole southern slice of pecan pie to celebrate April 14, National Pecan Day.

Everyone gets a little nutty from time to time but it’s never a bad time to get a little nutty and either bake up or go grab a pecan pie to share with your family, friends or just have all to yourself.

According to NationalToday, “Today, America is responsible for three quarters of pecan production in the world. From the summer lanes of Texas to the sunny pavements of California, pecan cultivation is a year-long endeavor for thousands of American farmworkers.”

If you don’t feel the need to get to baking today, don’t fret, we took to Yelp to check out the best pecan pies around Dallas for you to go and try:

Emporium Pies, located in Bishop Arts District

Pie Flutin’ Pastries, located in North Dallas

Maple Leaf Diner, located in North Dallas

Pecan Lodge, located in Deep Ellum

Nana Dot’s Southern Sweets, located in Downtown

MeLisa The Pie Lady

Mama’s Daughters’ Diner

Sugar and Spice Bakery

Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery, located in Uptown