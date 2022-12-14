DALLAS (KDAF) — A great cake can be made with the simplest of ingredients but if it’s topped with cream cheese frosting, it’s skyrocketed to all sorts of delicious levels.

It’s the season of the sweets, especially since it’s the holiday season and Tuesday, December 13 was National Cream Cheese Frosting Day! “National Cream Cheese Frosting Day is celebrated every year in the United States on December 13. The purpose of the celebration is to recognize how much people all across the world enjoy dairy products,” National Today said.

So, while it’s not too difficult to make at home, getting some of your favorite baked goods at your top local shop will leave you eating some top-notch sweets. We checked out Foursquare’s guide to the best places for cream cheese frosting in Dallas:

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Sprinkles Cupcakes

Coolhaus

Cake Bar

Delicious Cakes

Bob’s Steak & Chop House

Media Grill + Bar

eatZi’s Market & Bakery

Boston Market

Fearing’s

Beyond the Box