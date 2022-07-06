Profile photo of young beautiful people in love expressing love and affection while kissing each other with closed eyes isolated over yellow background

DALLAS (KDAF) — Love is in the air or if you’re just that friendly you could be celebrating International Kissing Day smooching your buddy on the cheek!

NationalToday says, “No matter which type of kiss you prefer, International Kissing Day on July 6 is the perfect time of year to celebrate this simple but powerful gesture. From French kissing and a formal kiss on the cheek, to a kiss hello and a kiss goodbye — kissing is an age-old practice with significance that extends far beyond just romance.”

We over at CW33 wanted to celebrate the more romantic side of kissing by checking out some of the best date ideas around the city of Dallas!

Take a cooking class together and share a kiss after sharing a meal or dessert you made together

Maybe find a nice spot to kiss your significant other/date after walking around the Dallas Arboretum

You could even get a quick thrill in by trying out indoor skydiving before sharing a first or even 1,000th kiss

Super into the arts? Couldn’t find a better showcase of the arts than the ever-so-talented Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Getting active a part of your love language? Don’t be afraid to take a walk, jog, or run around the Katy Trail

There are a plethora of parks around the Dallas area and it sure is hot, so why not find a spot underneath a tree for you and your boo to have a picnic and share a kiss or two

Maybe a little bit of Europe is in the mix of romantic things to do, just head on down to McKinney to check out Adriatica Village together