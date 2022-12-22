DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is known for the diversity of its residents and most definitely the number of cuisines around the state that will titillate anyone’s taste buds.

Wednesday, December 21 is National Coquito Day! “Coquito is a traditional Puerto Rican holiday drink, which embodies the island’s warm and open spirit. Most Puerto Rican families have their own coquito recipes, passed down from generation to generation,” National Today said.

We checked out Yelp’s list of the best Puerto Rican eateries around Dallas to ensure you’re getting the best around town for your eating pleasure:

Adobo Puerto Rican Cafe

El Chifrijo Puerto Rican Fusion – Farmers Branch

Rafa’s Cocina

The Chef Partner Food Truck – Bedford

El Mofongo

El Flamboyan

Flavor of the Islands – Arlington

Mi Peru Borinqueno – Grand Prairie

El Patriota