FORT WORTH, Tx (KDAF) — Whether it’s coffee, boba, or alcohol, Fort Worth has plenty of places to enjoy a drink and have a great upcoming weekend.
It can be a bit intimidating trying to navigate through it all, but Yelp has your back. They released a list of the Top 25 Places to Drink in Metro Fort Worth.
“Sure, you’ll see your obvious local favorites on the list, but it’s also chock full of hidden gems and off-the-beaten-path joints like Daiquiri Stop, tucked away in Hurst and known for its colorful menu of frozen daiquiris you can take home by the gallon. From coffee to boba tea to locally brewed beer, find a new favorite beverage with Yelp’s Top 25 Places to Drink in Metro Fort Worth,” Yelp said.
- 151 Coffee
- Sikhay Thai Lao Cuisine
- My Lan Vietnamese Restaurant
- Iris Bagel Coffee House
- Epic Gelato & Craft Coffee
- Vaquero Coffee
- Rejuv Juice
- Society Coffee
- Arcadia Coffee
- Turning Point Beer
- The Bearded Monk
- Coffee Folk
- Flying Squirrel Coffee Co.
- HopFusion Ale Works
- Feng Cha
- Redefined Coffee House
- Kahunas
- Acre Distilling Co.
- Babylon Coffee Roasters
- Black Coffee
- Pouring Glory
- Daiquiri Stop
- On Tap
For the full report, click here.