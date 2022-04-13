DALLAS (KDAF) — April 13 has arrived and alongside it resides National Peach Cobbler Day and yes, my mouth is already watering.

One of the best-known cobblers in all of the world, the peach cobbler is a staple of the South. Some things you should do to celebrate could be baking your own peach cobbler, maybe even try out a new version different from your own on the wonderland that is the internet; one thing’s for sure, definitely post the final product on social media.

Maybe you don’t have the time or want-to to bake up your own, that’s no problem. We checked out Yelp’s best peach cobblers around Dallas for you to try:

Nana Dot’s Southern Sweets, located in Downtown

Emporium Pies, located in Bishop Arts District

Hutchins BBQ

Celebration

Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que

Val’s Cheesecakes, located in Lower Greenville

The Jar Bar DFW

Terry Black’s Barbecue, located in Deep Ellum

The Old Fashioned Cobbler

The Porch, located in Lower Greenville

Sweet Georgia Brown Homecooking, located in South Dallas

Norma’s Cafe, located in Oak Cliff

