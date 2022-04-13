DALLAS (KDAF) — April 13 has arrived and alongside it resides National Peach Cobbler Day and yes, my mouth is already watering.

One of the best-known cobblers in all of the world, the peach cobbler is a staple of the South. Some things you should do to celebrate could be baking your own peach cobbler, maybe even try out a new version different from your own on the wonderland that is the internet; one thing’s for sure, definitely post the final product on social media.

Maybe you don’t have the time or want-to to bake up your own, that’s no problem. We checked out Yelp’s best peach cobblers around Dallas for you to try:

  • Nana Dot’s Southern Sweets, located in Downtown
  • Emporium Pies, located in Bishop Arts District
  • Hutchins BBQ
  • Celebration
  • Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que
  • Val’s Cheesecakes, located in Lower Greenville
  • The Jar Bar DFW
  • Terry Black’s Barbecue, located in Deep Ellum
  • The Old Fashioned Cobbler
  • The Porch, located in Lower Greenville
  • Sweet Georgia Brown Homecooking, located in South Dallas
  • Norma’s Cafe, located in Oak Cliff

