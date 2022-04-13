DALLAS (KDAF) — April 13 has arrived and alongside it resides National Peach Cobbler Day and yes, my mouth is already watering.
One of the best-known cobblers in all of the world, the peach cobbler is a staple of the South. Some things you should do to celebrate could be baking your own peach cobbler, maybe even try out a new version different from your own on the wonderland that is the internet; one thing’s for sure, definitely post the final product on social media.
Maybe you don’t have the time or want-to to bake up your own, that’s no problem. We checked out Yelp’s best peach cobblers around Dallas for you to try:
- Nana Dot’s Southern Sweets, located in Downtown
- Emporium Pies, located in Bishop Arts District
- Hutchins BBQ
- Celebration
- Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que
- Val’s Cheesecakes, located in Lower Greenville
- The Jar Bar DFW
- Terry Black’s Barbecue, located in Deep Ellum
- The Old Fashioned Cobbler
- The Porch, located in Lower Greenville
- Sweet Georgia Brown Homecooking, located in South Dallas
- Norma’s Cafe, located in Oak Cliff
