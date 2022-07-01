DALLAS (KDAF) — As if you needed another reason to enjoy some time outside over the Fourth of July weekend, on Saturday, July 2, it’s Hop a Park Day!

NationalToday says, “Hop A Park Day is celebrated on the first Saturday of July, and this year the day will be celebrated on July 3. It is a day to explore the parks in your area and reconnect with your neighbors and the community. Not only do you get to spend time outdoors, but it is also a great way to detox from all forms of technology. We spend a lot of time online and not much being outdoors. The day celebrates the simple joys of life like a leisurely stroll, a breath of fresh air, and being completely relaxed.”

We of course did some leg-work for you to find the top nature attractions and parks around Dallas for you and the family to get out and enjoy, according to Tripadvisor:

  • Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Gardens
  • Klyde Warren Park
  • The Dallas World Aquarium
  • White Rock Lake Park
  • Dallas Zoo
  • Katy Trail
  • Nasher Sculpture Center
  • Old City Park
  • Children’s Aquarium at Fair Park
  • Texas Discovery Gardens
  • Cedar Ridge Preserve – Audubon Dallas
  • Turtle Creek Park
  • Dragon Park

For more from Tripadvisor’s list, click here!