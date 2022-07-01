DALLAS (KDAF) — As if you needed another reason to enjoy some time outside over the Fourth of July weekend, on Saturday, July 2, it’s Hop a Park Day!

NationalToday says, “Hop A Park Day is celebrated on the first Saturday of July, and this year the day will be celebrated on July 3. It is a day to explore the parks in your area and reconnect with your neighbors and the community. Not only do you get to spend time outdoors, but it is also a great way to detox from all forms of technology. We spend a lot of time online and not much being outdoors. The day celebrates the simple joys of life like a leisurely stroll, a breath of fresh air, and being completely relaxed.”

We of course did some leg-work for you to find the top nature attractions and parks around Dallas for you and the family to get out and enjoy, according to Tripadvisor:

Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Gardens

Klyde Warren Park

The Dallas World Aquarium

White Rock Lake Park

Dallas Zoo

Katy Trail

Nasher Sculpture Center

Old City Park

Children’s Aquarium at Fair Park

Texas Discovery Gardens

Cedar Ridge Preserve – Audubon Dallas

Turtle Creek Park

Dragon Park

For more from Tripadvisor’s list, click here!