DALLAS (KDAF) — As if you needed another reason to enjoy some time outside over the Fourth of July weekend, on Saturday, July 2, it’s Hop a Park Day!
NationalToday says, “Hop A Park Day is celebrated on the first Saturday of July, and this year the day will be celebrated on July 3. It is a day to explore the parks in your area and reconnect with your neighbors and the community. Not only do you get to spend time outdoors, but it is also a great way to detox from all forms of technology. We spend a lot of time online and not much being outdoors. The day celebrates the simple joys of life like a leisurely stroll, a breath of fresh air, and being completely relaxed.”
We of course did some leg-work for you to find the top nature attractions and parks around Dallas for you and the family to get out and enjoy, according to Tripadvisor:
- Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Gardens
- Klyde Warren Park
- The Dallas World Aquarium
- White Rock Lake Park
- Dallas Zoo
- Katy Trail
- Nasher Sculpture Center
- Old City Park
- Children’s Aquarium at Fair Park
- Texas Discovery Gardens
- Cedar Ridge Preserve – Audubon Dallas
- Turtle Creek Park
- Dragon Park
For more from Tripadvisor’s list, click here!