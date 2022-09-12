DALLAS (KDAF) — Treating yourself is necessary sometimes and if you’re looking to really treat yourself, Dallas is known for its opulence.

Why stay at a hotel when you can rent out a luxury mansion? Yep, you can do that in Dallas. As there are tons of options for people looking for something more in their vacation stay.

If you’re looking for some great recommendations, look no further than TripstoDiscover.com as they have commissioned a report looking at some of the top luxury mansion rentals in Dallas.

“In addition to opulent living spaces, these swanky multi-bedroom mansions feature ultra-luxe amenities such as outdoor pools, gourmet kitchens, and game rooms. Accommodating large groups, the high price tags can be split between several guests, which means you can revel in the lap of luxury together.”

Here are their suggestions.

