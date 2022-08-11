DALLAS (KDAF) — Grab the kiddos and get out of the house to enjoy some much-needed quality time this week or weekend! North Texas is filled to the brim with all sorts of kid and family-friendly activities around town!
There’s no better time like the present to get a jump start on making some fond/core memories with your little ones. Thursday, August 11 is National Son and Daughter Day!
NationalToday says, “National Son and Daughter Day is a time to go ahead and spoil the kids a little. Be a grandparent ahead of time for a day, and remind the kids that through all the ascents and descents of mayhem and joy, and however they’ve turned out so far, they’re the greatest loves of your life.”
A report from Family Destinations Guide says these are some of the best kid-friendly things to do around Dallas!
- Dallas World Aquarium
- Dallas Arboretum
- McKinney Avenue Trolley
- Perot Museum of Nature and Science
- Take a picnic or throw some ball over at Kylde Warren Park
- Check out Reunion Tower
- Take a swim or ride some bikes at White Rock Lake
- Six Flags Over Texas
- Dallas Museum of Art
- The Wild Detectives
For more on this amazing list, click here!