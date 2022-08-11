DALLAS (KDAF) — Grab the kiddos and get out of the house to enjoy some much-needed quality time this week or weekend! North Texas is filled to the brim with all sorts of kid and family-friendly activities around town!

There’s no better time like the present to get a jump start on making some fond/core memories with your little ones. Thursday, August 11 is National Son and Daughter Day!

NationalToday says, “National Son and Daughter Day is a time to go ahead and spoil the kids a little. Be a grandparent ahead of time for a day, and remind the kids that through all the ascents and descents of mayhem and joy, and however they’ve turned out so far, they’re the greatest loves of your life.”

A report from Family Destinations Guide says these are some of the best kid-friendly things to do around Dallas!

Dallas World Aquarium

Dallas Arboretum

McKinney Avenue Trolley

Perot Museum of Nature and Science

Take a picnic or throw some ball over at Kylde Warren Park

Check out Reunion Tower

Take a swim or ride some bikes at White Rock Lake

Six Flags Over Texas

Dallas Museum of Art

The Wild Detectives

For more on this amazing list, click here!