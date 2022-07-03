DALLAS (KDAF) — The summer heat in Texas is no joke and nobody wants to be outside in the rain and the Fourth of July weekend has the potential for rain and some high heat.

What better day to celebrate than National Stay Out of the Sun Day on Sunday, July 3! NationalToday says, “Although one doesn’t technically need to be indoors to avoid the sun, any excuse to lounge around the house for a lengthy period of time can (and should) be taken full advantage of. Moderate sun exposure will provide you with a healthy, all-natural dose of Vitamin D, but spending too much time basking in the sun speeds up the aging process. Whether you opt to spend this holiday relishing in the great indoors, or relaxing in a hammock in the shade — we’ve got a couple of ideas to help you celebrate.”

We want to help you out and found Tripadvisor’s list of the best activities for a rainy day in Dallas!

The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza

The George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Perot Museum of Nature and Science

Dallas Museum of Art

The Dallas World Aquarium

American Airlines Center

NorthPark Center

Rainbow Vomit

Frontiers of Flight Museum

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

Galleria Dallas

Deep Ellum Brewing Company

Old Red Museum

Museum of Biblical Art

Meadows Museum

African American Museum

Museum of Illusions Dallas

For more from this list, click here!