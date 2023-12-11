The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — On Monday, Google released the top searches of the year. From movies to recipes to hurricanes to ‘how often‘ searches, here’s what people were Googling in 2023.

In the News category, ‘War in Israel and Gaza’ was the most searched term, followed by ‘Titanic submarine,’ ‘Hurricane Hilary,’ ‘Hurricane Idalia,’ and ‘Hurricane Lee.’

The most searched Passings were ‘Matthew Perry,’ ‘Tina Turner,’ ‘Jerry Springer,’ ‘Jimmy Buffett,’ and ‘Sinead O’Connor.’

It’s no surprise that ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ topped the Movies categories. The Summer blockbusters were followed closely by ‘Sound of Freedom,’ “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once,’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.’

Following a viral TikTok trend, ‘Grimace Shake’ ended up the most searched term in the Recipes category. Others included ‘Lasagna soup,’ ‘Chicken cobbler,’ ‘Black cake,’ and ‘Pumptini.’

In the How Often category: ‘How often do you think about the Roman Empire?’ ‘How often is the World Baseball Classic?’ ‘How often is a blue moon?’ ‘How often is the World Cup?’ ‘How often do trains derail?’

To see the full list of top Google searches, including athletes, memes, songs, TV shows and more,