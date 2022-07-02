DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s 2022, so, why are we talking about disco and getting our groove on?

Well, it’s only natural that Saturday, July 2 is National Disco Day! Disco balls, funky music and some groovy moves are on the menu! National Today says, “National Disco Day is an unofficial observance that focuses on the genre of dance music that wielded significant influence on modern music, developing into an entire subculture over the 1960s and 1970s in America. While the popularity of disco declined in America around the 1980s, it only gained popularity in the rest of the world, including New Zealand.”

So, we wanted to make sure you could get in on all the far-out fun with the top disco dance clubs in Dallas, according to Yelp:

It’ll DO Club

Stereo Live Dallas

Silent Disco Events

The Tin Room

Glass Cactus Nightclub

Cowboys Red River

Six Springs Tavern

Silent Disco by Silent Storm

Quiet Events Silent Disco