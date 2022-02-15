DALLAS (KDAF) — The month of February is recognized in the U.S. as Black History Month and like most cultures, food can be found at the heart and soul of Black culture and that’s no different in Dallas.

If you want to support, eat at and check out some Black-owned restaurants in Dallas, we took to Yelp to find some of its top options.

Brunchaholics

On the weekend hours of 12-4 p.m., you can order online and pick up some delicious brunch food from Brunchaholics on Ross Avenue in East Dallas. If you’re looking for seafood, chicken, beef or dessert dishes, they’ve got you covered. Brunchaholics has temporarily closed their patio and interior dining for renovations.

Kitchen + Kocktails

All week long you can check out Kitchen + Kocktails for all your comfort food wants and needs as the restaurant aims to “…deliver the best in food, drinks and vibes in Dallas, Texas.” Located on Elm Street in Downtown Dallas, Kitchen + Kocktails has fried chicken, seafood dishes and southern classics with their own twist to serve up to hungry customers.

Invasion

Home of the best chicken sandwich in Dallas, according to the Best of Big D 2021, Invasion offers fast, gourmet, healthy food at a low price. Created by chef Airric Heidelberg, Invasion is open for lunch, dinner and late-night hours to feed its customers gourmet sandwiches, appetizers along with some treats and plates and bowls. You can find Invasion on Crutcher Street in East Dallas.

The Island Spot

On Jefferson Boulevard in Dallas, The Island Spot aims to serve its customers some Jamaican culture through its, “Rich Food. Reggae. Rum.” This family-owned restaurant provides Jamaican food alongside crafted tropical cocktails throughout the week in its, “Fun and vibrant atmosphere.”

Other black-owned restaurants on Yelp’s list

Caribbean Cabana – located in Dallas

– located in Dallas Aunt Irene’s Kitchen – located in South Dallas

– located in South Dallas Southern Classic Daiquiri Factory – located in East Dallas

– located in East Dallas The Daiquiri Shoppe – located in Carrollton

– located in Carrollton Da Munchies – located in Dallas

– located in Dallas The Royal Daiquiri – located in Dallas