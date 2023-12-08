DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas has long been the backdrop for stories on the big screen.

With a variety of diverse, sweeping landscapes — including hill country, big cities, Western deserts, prairie and even coastal beaches — the Lone Star state has inspired countless stories, from horror to romance to drama.

Here are the top 10 movies filmed in Texas, ranked by IMDb score.

No Country for Old Men (2007)

No Country for Old Men, the neo-Western crime thriller, is considered one of the best films of the 21st century. It won four awards at the 2008 Academy Awards, including the highly coveted Best Picture award. The story is based on Cormac McCarthy’s novel of the same name, and follows three main characters who stumble upon a large amount of money in the West Texas desert.

Who’s in it: Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin and Tommy Lee Jones

IMDb Rating: 8.2

There Will Be Blood (2007)

There Will Be Blood is an American period drama film based on the novel Oil! by Upton Sinclair. The film follows an oil prospector who cons local landowners into selling him their valuable properties for a low price. Most of the film was shot on a ranch in Marfa, Texas.

Who’s in it: Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Dano and Ciaran Hinds

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Boyhood (2014)

Filmed over the course of 12 years, Boyhood is a coming-of-age drama film that follows the childhood of a boy from ages 6 to 18 as he grows up in Texas with divorced parents. It was nominated for six Academy Awards in 2014, with Arquette winning one for Best Actress. The movie was filmed in locations across San Marcos, Austin, Houston and Alpine, Texas.

Who’s in it: Ethan Hawke, Patricia Arquette, Ellar Coltrane and Lorelei Linklater

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Cast Away (2000)

Cast Away is a survival drama film starring Tom Hanks as a man stranded on an uninhabited island after a plane crash in the South Pacific. Though much of the movies was filmed in Fiji, the beginning and end scenes of the film were shot on the Arrington Ranch in the Texas Panhandle.

Who’s in it: Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt, Lari White, Chris Noth and Nick Searcy

IMDb Rating: 7.8

Dazed and Confused (1993)

This coming-of-age film follows a group of rowdy teenagers in Austin celebrating the last day of high school in 1976. The film was shot in Austin, Texas.

Who’s in it: Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Jason London, Milla Jojovich, Cole Hauser, Parker Posey and Adam Goldberg

IMDb Rating: 7.6

True Grit (2010)

The American Western film is an adaptation of the 1968 novel of the same name by Charles Portis. The movie follows a young girl who hires a trigger-happy lawman to avenge her father’s death. Most of the film was shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico, but they also used locations in Bartlett, Granger and Austin, Texas.

Who’s in it: Jeff Bridges, Hailee Steinfeld, Matt Damon, Josh Brolin, Barry Pepper and Domhnall Gleeson

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

The 1974 horror film follows a group of friends who fall victim to a family of cannibals, and is very loosely inspired by real-life murderer Ed Gein. The primary filming location was a farmhouse near Round Rock, outside of Austin.

Who’s in it: Marilyn Burns, Paul A. Partain, Edwin Neal, Jim Siedow and Gunnar Hanson

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Friday Night Lights (2004)

The 2004 American sports drama follows the coach and players of a high school football team in Odessa, Texas. The film is based on the book Friday Night Lights: A Town, A Team, and a Dream by H. G. Bissinger, which follows the story of the 1988 Permian High School football team as they played toward the state championship.

Who’s in it: Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke, Jay Hernandez, Garrett Hedlund, Tim McGraw

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Selena (1997)

Selena, the biographical music drama about Mexican-American entertainer Selena Quintanilla, chronicles the singer’s rise to fame and her shocking death at the age of 23. Quintanilla herself was born in Lake Jackson, Texas. The movie was filmed across the state, including on location in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Poteet, Houston and Lake Jackson.

Who’s in it: Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos, Jon Seda and Constance Marie

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Miss Congeniality (2000)

Branded as an action comedy film, Miss Congeniality tells the story of a tomboy agent who is asked by the FBI to go undercover as a contestant when a terrorist threatens to bomb the Miss United States pageant. The majority of film was shot in Austin, though parts of the story take place in San Antonio and New York. Keep an eye out for shots of the Alamo and River Walk in the film!

Who’s in it: Sandra Bullock, Michael Crane, Benjamin Bratt and William Shatner

IMDb Rating: 6.3