DALLAS (KDAF) — Two of college football’s most impressive quarterbacks, Baker Mayfield from University of Oklahoma and Vince Young from University of Texas, are teaming up for a showdown of their own at Raising Cane’s in Dallas before their alma maters face off on Saturday in one of college football’s most famous rivalry games.

From 2-3 p.m. CT tomorrow, Oklahoma’s former Heisman Trophy winner and current quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mayfield, will greet OU fans with a “Boomer Sooner” while former Texas quarterback, NFL Rookie of the Year, and two-time Pro Bowler, Young, will “Hook ‘Em” as he serves Longhorn fans ahead of Saturday’s game at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

Known to draw crowds of epic proportions, the Red River Showdown is an especially big game this year as both third-ranked Texas and twelfth-ranked Oklahoma step onto the field undefeated, which hasn’t happened since 2011.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early as Raising Cane’s will give away two footballs signed by Young and Mayfield and will hand out Cane’s and football-themed swag to get Longhorns and Sooners ready for the rivalry game ahead.

The event will be held at the Raising Cane’s location at 701 W Illinois Ave, Dallas, TX, 75224.