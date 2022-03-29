DALLAS (KDAF) — Here is something for your sweet tooth. Today is National Lemon Chiffon Cake.
For those who don’t know, chiffon cake is a fluffy, springy cake made with vegetable oil, eggs, sugar, flour, baking powder and other flavorings.
If that sounds yummy to you, get in the holiday mood by getting a slice of your own. Here are the top places for chiffon cake in Dallas, according to Yelp:
- Haute Sweets Patisserie
- Ecclesia Bakery Cafe
- 85°C Bakery Cafe
- Mozart Bakery
- Tea Daddy
- Sugar and Spice Bakery
- Emporium Pies
- Paris Baguette
- Sweet Hut Bakery & Cafe
- Tea Town
For more Dallas chiffon cake spots, visit Yelp.