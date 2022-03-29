DALLAS (KDAF) — Here is something for your sweet tooth. Today is National Lemon Chiffon Cake.

For those who don’t know, chiffon cake is a fluffy, springy cake made with vegetable oil, eggs, sugar, flour, baking powder and other flavorings.

If that sounds yummy to you, get in the holiday mood by getting a slice of your own. Here are the top places for chiffon cake in Dallas, according to Yelp:

  • Haute Sweets Patisserie
  • Ecclesia Bakery Cafe
  • 85°C Bakery Cafe
  • Mozart Bakery
  • Tea Daddy
  • Sugar and Spice Bakery
  • Emporium Pies
  • Paris Baguette
  • Sweet Hut Bakery & Cafe
  • Tea Town

For more Dallas chiffon cake spots, visit Yelp.