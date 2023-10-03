The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Toasted Yolk Café has partnered with the Susan G. Komen Foundation for the Cups for the Cure fundraiser.

Starting Oct. 1, the popular brunch brand will donate $5 to Susan G. Komen for every limited-edition pink mug sold. This year’s mugs will don a new medallion design, allowing guests to collect unique artwork for each annual campaign. 3,000 limited-edition mugs will be available in-store at all locations while supplies last.

“Susan G. Komen is thrilled to collaborate with The Toasted Yolk for its Pink Mug Campaign in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” said Kristen Barley, state executive director of the Gulf Coast area at Susan G. Komen. “Promoting the importance of breast health and encouraging individuals to engage in their well-being aligns seamlessly with Komen’s overarching mission to eradicate breast cancer. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to The Toasted Yolk for their steadfast support in advancing our cause.”

Following the successful mug campaign that raised roughly $5,000 in 2021 and the Frosé for the Cause campaign that raised over $6,000 in 2022, The Toasted Yolk aims to raise more than $15,000 during this year’s campaign.

The Toasted Yolk offers a one-of-a-kind breakfast, brunch and lunch experience. With fan favorites like its famous Churro Donuts, Cowboy Scramble, West Coast Arnold and Club Sandwich, the chef-driven menu is unmatched in quality and freshness.

For more information, visit thetoastedyolk.com and follow The Toasted Yolk on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.