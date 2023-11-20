DALLAS (KDAF) — The Toasted Yolk Café is serving up lots of great reasons to get toasted this season. The popular brunch spot is offering a variety of ways to celebrate the holidays, starting with a spread of incredible food options.

With innovative menu items for cultured, contemporary tastes, Toasted Yolk offers remixed American favorites you can’t find anywhere else.

CW33 Digital got the chance to try some of the food, and every bite was a hit! Sweet breakfast options — including the Granola Apple French Toast, Maple Bacon Donuts, and even comfort food classic Chicken and Waffles — left us feeling satisfied.

For those of you without a sweet tooth, don’t worry — the savory classics are just as good. We tried the Brisket Tacos, Omelettes, and the infamous star of the show, Holiday Hash. Toasted Yolk lovers will welcome the seasonal return of Holiday Hash, hashbrowns topped with cream of chicken soup, onions, salt and pepper, all baked to a golden brown on top. This fan favorite is available to purchase for $24 to use at home for your holiday meals — it comes in a take-and-bake pan, uncooked with cooking directions, and serves up to 11 people.

And if you don’t wake up early enough for breakfast, Toasted Yolk still has you covered with lunch options, including the Club Sandwich and Strawberry Field Salad. The salad was a particular favorite, topped with a colorful blackberry vinaigrette that offered a sweet tang to the mixed greens, grilled chicken, feta, strawberries and candied pecans.

“We find joy in brunch all year long, and even more so during the holidays,” said CEO and Co-Founder Chris Milton. “This time of year, there’s nothing better than enjoying great food with the people you love, and we’re giving our guests these ways to make the season even more joyful!”

Other Ways to Celebrate With Toasted Yolk

Gift Cards: What’s better than the gift of brunch? Nothing. Starting Nov. 20, guests will get a $10 bonus card for every $50 in gift cards that they purchase. The bonus cards can then be used between Jan. 1, 2024 and March 31, 2024.

Toasted After Dark: Because all Toasted Yolk locations feature a big dining area and full bar, it's the perfect venue for small and large parties to hold group events after hours when the restaurant closes at 3 p.m. There are several food and beverage packages with flexible options at each location to cater guests — featuring more than just brunch items. Corporate events, private get-togethers and events of all sizes are welcome.

The Toasted Yolk Café offers a one-of-a-kind breakfast, brunch and lunch experience with a chef-driven menu unmatched in quality and freshness.

And of course, it’s never too early to get toasted! Guests can enjoy a full bar with all your favorite drinks — from classic mimosas, frozen Bellinis and Bloody Marys to Rise ‘N’ Shine Punch and Jackie’s Morning Rita.

For more information, visit their website or follow The Toasted Yolk on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.