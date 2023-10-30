DALLAS (KDAF) — “To Kill a Tiger” premiered at Dallas’ Angelika Theatre over the weekend.

The film tells the story of a father who fights for justice for his daughter who was sexually assaulted. The movie is told through the lens of Director, Nisha Pahuja.

“In To Kill a Tiger, Ranjit, a farmer in Jharkhand, India, takes on the fight of his life when he demands justice for his 13-year-old daughter, the survivor of sexual assault. In India, where a rape is reported every 20 minutes and conviction rates are less than 30 percent, Ranjit’s decision to support his daughter is virtually unheard of, and his journey unprecedented.”

The film has won 19 awards since its original launch in 2022. Now making its way to theaters around the country. The film will be playing at the Angelika Theatre until Nov. 2.

You can purchase tickets and learn more about the film here.