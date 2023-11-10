DALLAS (KDAF) — Santa may or may not judge you after attending this holiday 21+ event.

Exxir Hospitality is back for the holidays for The Tipsy Elf Cocktail Bar in Bishop Arts. The pop-up will be open throughout the holidays with Opening Night being on Nov. 24! Check the complete list of events on their website.

There are also a few “shady” characters joining in the mix.

“Keep an eye out for the always mischievous Larry the Elf – He’s already up to his old ways, hiding booze and sneaking eggnog. He’s rude, a little unpredictable, and probably quite tipsy!” the website read.

Join The Clausette Elves: Larry, Don, Cookie, Tony as well as Mrs. Claus (the host of the night) as the mischief and parties begin!

