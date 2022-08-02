DESOTO, Tx (KDAF) — North Texas is experiencing extreme heat, dry conditions and droughts, with many cities enforcing burn bans to prevent grassfires.
But there still is more than can be done to prevent a catastrophe. The City of DeSoto is running a campaign on social media to help educate the public about how they can prevent grassfires.
Here are some tips from DeSoto Fire Chief Bryan Southard for how you can prevent a grass fire:
- Keep lawns cut short and bushes trimmed back.
- Safely dispose of yard waste so it doesn’t fuel a fire.
- Be extremely careful when cooking outdoors.
- Smokers should be careful when smoking outside or when discarding used smoking materials.
- Any open flame or smoldering material such as a cigarette butt or charcoal ember is enough to start a grass fire.
- Keep a water hose connected and ready in case a fire breaks out. This can help extinguish it or buy time until the Fire Department arrives.
- If you should spot a grass fire, don’t assume that the Fire Department knows about it. Be safe and certain. Call 9-1-1 as soon as possible.
Chief Southard is also reminding North Texans that we won’t be in a drought forever and that by working together we can get through it safely.