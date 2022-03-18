FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — The 2022 Texas Collegiate Press Association’s (TIPA) 2022 Convention will be held in Fort Worth at the Hilton Fort Worth from March 23-26.

According to the association’s website, TIPA is the oldest state collegiate press association in the country, with its first meeting dating back to 1909 at Baylor University.

This convention allows journalism students from campuses across the Lone Star State to participate in a variety of on-site competitions, job fairs, networking events, scholarship opportunities and more.

On-site competitions include:

General magazine

Radio

Television

Yearook

Newspaper

And more than 25 other on-site competitions

Each year about $4,000 in scholarships are to students at two-and-four-year universities, and one faculty adviser is recognized as Adviser of the year.

