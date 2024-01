DALLAS (KDAF) — Lights! Camera! TINA Turner!

TINA –The Tina Turner Musical is playing at the Broadway Dallas Theater. The play tells the story of the late legend and her journey to become the Queen of Rock n’ Roll.

The Broadway play has finally made its way to Dallas. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd, the play is coming to the Music Hall from Jan.23 through Feb. 4.

Get your tickets NOW!