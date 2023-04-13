DALLAS(KDAF)—Every day from 9 to 5 you’re probably eating at your desk if you’re even lucky to remember you brought lunch!

April 13 marks National Lunch Day! The holiday celebrates the importance of taking a break from work and having a nutritious and enjoyable lunch.

Eating lunch helps to improve productivity and concentration, and can also help to reduce stress levels.

National Today, said, Whether you have a salad, a sandwich, or a smoothie, make sure you get that fuel boost. Whatever it takes. Brunch gets the glamour, but let’s be honest, it’s not Easter every day. That’s where National Make Lunch Count Day comes in”.

Bringing your lunch would be perfect today or you can try eating out instead. Yelp has compiled a list of the 10 best lunch spots in Dallas.

Don’t eat that soggy sandwich from the refrigerator, check out some of these restaurants:

Mister Ol’ Dallas Maple Leaf Diner Mami Coco The Henry Cafe Duro Crickles and Co Ellen’s La Bodega Pecan Lodge Okaeri Cafe