DALLAS (KDAF) — 2023 SELTZERLAND Tour is here! So if you’re looking for a fizzy good time, this tour will surely get your weekend bubbling.

On Saturday, March 18th, the tour will be turning Klyde Warren Park into a hard seltzer paradise.

You can enjoy activities like seltzer pong, ladder ball, and cornhole, and go home with all the seltzer swag you could dream of.

The event will have tons of companies showing off their spirit, serving food, and of course, offering seltzer-themed drinks.

Seltzerland’s website stated, “All the proceeds from all Seltzerland events are donated to forage forward, a national organization dedicated to supporting local and national non-profit organizations, with a specific focus on social justice, food banks, food sustainability, and food education.”

Tickets start from $49.00-$75.00, make sure you visit their website to purchase your ticket.