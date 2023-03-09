DALLAS (KDAF) — There can only be one champion! Get ready to Ride!

Time for the American Western Weekend! Make sure to break out the cowboy hat and boots and get ready for western sports competitions and live country music.

Professional and amateur athletes get a chance to compete to be the rodeos’ best starting on March 8- March 11.

The top 5 Professional and amateur athletes who win will get a chance to compete to win it all on Saturday, March 11, at Globe at the life Field in Arlington.

March 8– The Amerinca Rodeo The contender Wild Card; March 9– The American Contender Finals March 10– The American Performance Horseman March 11- The American Rodeo

If you want to see the complete lineup, head over to the American Rodeo website.