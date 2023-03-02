DALLAS (KDAF) — The countdown is over! Who else is ready to get their crunch wrap supreme fix?! We know we are.

It was announced that Taco Bell opened a new location at 12015 University Dr, on Wednesday, March 1. In this location, Taco Bell’s special design creates a social food experience that’s a well-known reflection of Taco Bell.

It is estimated that 25 new jobs will be created at this new location.

Taco Bell spokesperson said, “With a fast, easy, and enjoyable in-store experience, our restaurant offers free Wi-Fi, power outlets, and comfortable seating, creating a fast, easy, and fun experience for our fans.”

The restaurant will have an easy-to-navigate menu board and an electronic ordering system for fast and accurate orders at the drive-through.

The Frisco location will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday -Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday – Saturday.