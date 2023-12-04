DALLAS (KDAF) — Country superstar Tim McGraw is adding a stop in Fort Worth to his Standing Room Only Tour by playing Dickies Arena on April 12, 2024.

McGraw will be joined on tour by Grammy award winning Carly Pearce on all dates as a special guest. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.

Credit: Tim McGraw

Standing Room Only was released August 25, 2023. The album’s title track currently sits in Country Radio’s Top 10.

McGraw has been an active member of the country music industry since 1990, and has since released 16 studio albums, 10 of which have reached number one on the Top Country Albums charts. He is also a three-time Grammy winner and has sold more than 80 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

For more information and the full list of tour dates, visit McGraw’s website.