The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Tim Hortons, the cult favorite coffee shop, is set to open a new location in North Texas.

The store will be at 440 N. SH 121 in Coppell. This will be the third location in Texas — with two others in Houston and Katy — and the franchise has plans to expand further in North Texas in the future.

The Coppell location is expected to open in March 2025.

Tim Hortons originated in Canada in 1984, and has since grown to be an international favorite for coffee, specialty beverages, baked good, donuts and sandwiches.