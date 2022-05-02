GRAND PRAIRIE (KDAF) — A TikTok video from popular Dallas social media influencer Jessica Serna (MyCurlyAdventures) is shining a huge spotlight on Grand Prairie restaurant.

In her TikTok, she goes to Angie Winners Kitchen in Grand Prairie and tries out the restaurant’s West African Cuisine, and urges her followers to try it out.

Despite being posted almost a year ago, thanks to the power of the TikTok algorithm, the post has appeared back in the mainstream and has amassed more than 1 million views on the social media platform.

Angie Winners Kitchen serves a variety of African cuisines. They are located at 2905 E. Arkansas Ln. Suite 100 in Grand Prairie. For more information, visit angiewinnerskitchen.com.