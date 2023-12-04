The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Celebrate the holidays Hawaiian-style by stepping into the Sippin Santa pop-up tiki bar at Down ‘n Out in Fort Worth!

The pop-up runs through the end of December, and features an array of themed drinks like Sharkey’s First Christmas, Surf Nut, the North Pole Bowl and more served up in decorative glassware. (The glassware is also available to purchase!)

The tiki bar also includes karaoke nights on Wednesdays, dance parties on Saturdays, free roller hot dogs on Sundays, and more festive activities to get you in the holiday spirit.