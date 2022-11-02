DALLAS (KDAF) — Tickets are now on sale for the much-anticipated Pixar exhibit making its way to the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

“The Science Behind Pixar” exhibit will give museum-goers a unique behind-the-scenes look at the making of classic Pixar movies like Toy Story, Monsters Inc., and other films.

The 10,000-square-foot exhibition will open at the museum from Nov. 16, 2022, to Sept. 4, 2023. It will have more than 50 interactive elements showing gets the STEM skills needed to bring some of your favorite animated characters to life.

For more information click here.