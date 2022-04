DALLAS (KDAF) — This year marks the North Texas Food Bank’s 18th annual Taste of the Cowboys event scheduled for June 24.

Hosted by previous Cowboys players Chad Hennings and Preston Pearson, experience the ultimate Cowboys tailgating event, featuring live entertainment and food stations from more than 30 local restaurants.

Officials say all proceeds will benefit children’s programs at the North Texas Food Bank. For more information, including where to get your ticket, click here.