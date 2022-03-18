DALLAS (KDAF) — Tickets are now on sale for the Mandy Moore concert at Strauss Square on July 6. This concert is part of her In Real Life Tour.
Facemasks are requested for this concert, regardless of vaccination status, and fans must provide proof of vaccination status or proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours.
According to AT&T Performing Arts Center, the following items are permitted in Strauss Square:
- Chairs
- Blankets
These items are prohibited:
- Outside food or drinks
- Pets
- Strollers
- Smoking
- Weapons
- Umbrellas
- Bags or coolers
- Laser pointers
For more information, visit AT&T Performing Arts Center’s website. To buy your tickets, click here.