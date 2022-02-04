DALLAS (KDAF) — You can now get your tickets for Dallas Zoo’s new Dino Safari!

Presented by Reliant Energy, Dino Safari lets you journey back in time to explore a recently discovered herd of dinosaurs in this educational adventure that’s fun for all ages.

Become part of a field team as you hop on board a shuttle for a tour of their research camp, observe dinosaurs in their habitats, and help zoo officials search for what is rumored to be a newly-hatched Amargasaurus.

The exhibit begins on March 4. Click here to get your tickets.