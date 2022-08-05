Young group of people having fun cheering with beer outdoor at bar restaurant – Soft focus on right hand holding glass

DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you love craft beer? You’re not the only one. Dallas Observer is hosting its 12th annual BrewFest on Sept. 10 and tickets are now on sale!

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., head down to the Dallas Farmers Market for an afternoon of beer. There’s plenty of fun to be had at this event, including beer samples from local breweries, snacks, cool swag, music and vendors.

Here’s what a ticket will get you.

General admissions tickets which include event entry and 12 2-ounce beer samples are $42 per ticket, but if that’s not enough for your taste, there will be sample cards available at the event.

VIP tickets are $79. On top of event entry and 12 2-ounce beer samples, you will also be able to get into BrewFest an hour early at 2 p.m. for shorter lines. VIP also gets you access to the VIP bathrooms and free food from Chiloso Mexican Bistro and Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken.

Dallas Observer officials have also announced a general BrewFest Beer Me 4-Pack for $112, or $32 per person!

For more information about BrewFest, visit Dallas Observer.