DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas golf fanatics rejoice! The PGA has announced tickets for the first-ever major championship at PGA Frisco are on sale now.

On August 16, it was announced that tickets for the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship are available for purchase. This will be the first-ever major championship for the North Texas golf course.

It is set to take place May 23 through the 28; for tickets click here, www.srpgachampionship.com/tickets. “The most historic major championship in senior men’s golf visits Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco. The 83rd KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will kick-off an unprecedented run of major championships at the new home of the PGA of America.”

The City of Frisco also said, “Additionally the @PGA announced that they will have approximately 1500 volunteer positions to be filled for the week of the @seniorpgachamp. Frisco residents can learn more about opportunities to participate in this inaugural event at: https://srpgachampionship.com/volunteer.”