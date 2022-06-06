DALLAS (KDAF) — Summer is here and the fun is just getting started.
If you are a Texas Rangers fan, here is your chance to have a wide array of fun at the Ranger’s home, Globe Life Field.
Globe Life Field is hosting its Family Field Day on July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This jam-packed day of fun events includes:
- Catch on the Field
- Inflatable Obstacle Courses and Bounce Houses
- Mini Home Run Derby
- Yard Hames
- Balloon Artists
- Run the Bases
- Pitching Challenge in Bullpen with Radar Gun
- Photo-Ops at Rangers Dugout
Tickets are $15 for children and $25 for adults. For more information, click here.