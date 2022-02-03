PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — The City of Plano has tweeted out an update on its winter weather plan of action for Thursday, Feb. 3.

Officials say the Plano Animal Shelter has closed to the public; however, animal control officers will still be on duty to continue to care for animals. They urge you to call the shelter at (972) 769-4360 if you know of an animal being kept outdoors without an appropriate shelter.

City officials also state in their Twitter thread that crews are out treating roads and urge people to abstain from driving unless absolutely necessary.

Downed trees and limbs are the main concern from city officials. They have received about 100 reports of downed trees and limbs in parks and public rights of way. The low temperatures and wind increase the chance of tree breakage.