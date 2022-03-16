DALLAS (KDAF) — Following Wednesday’s sunny, calm North Texas day, Thursday will see severe weather and a critical fire threat in the west according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

NWS Fort Worth says Thursday will see thunderstorm chances increase into late afternoon and evening. Some of the thunderstorms may end up becoming severe and accompanied by damaging winds and large hail. However, rainfall amounts will be light and around or less than one-half inch.

The storms are reportedly supposed to end in the overnight hours. “Our next front will move through on Thursday, bringing along shower/storm chances to end the week. Greatest chances will be in the N/NE. Some storms could become strong, though there is still uncertainty on the intensity.”

NWS Fort Worth

For the Big Country and western part of North Texas, an elevated to critical fire weather threat could develop in the afternoon. “Thunderstorm chances will return Friday with some storms possibly being severe. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats. Meanwhile, an elevated to critical fire weather threat will develop over western portions of North Texas and into the Big Country,” NWS Fort Worth reports.