DALLAS (KDAF) — Severe thunderstorms will be possible for North Texas on Thursday and there will also be a critical fire threat in the western part of North Texas according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

NWS Fort Worth says the thunderstorms will be prevalent late in the afternoon and through the evening hours on Thursday. Some of those storms will come with damaging winds and large hail. A few tornadoes are possible throughout the night as well.

North and Central Texas counties will be under a Wind Advisory from 10 a.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday — you can expect sustained winds of 15-25 mph and wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Rainfall with these storms should be light and around a one-half inch; the storms should end overnight, into Friday morning.

Alongside these storms will be a critical fire threat around and west of U.S. Highway 281. “A critical fire weather threat will develop this afternoon across western portions of North Texas. Any fires that start will have the potential to grow and spread rapidly. Later today, thunderstorms will develop across North Texas near I-35 and track east. A few thunderstorms could be severe and produce large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes,” NWS Fort Worth said.

Here’s what NWS Fort Worth says about the Wind Advisory and the critical fire danger, red flag warning, in North Texas, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of North and Central Texas today and tonight. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph can be expected. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for western portions of North Texas. This means low humidity, gusty winds, and warm temperatures are expected to lead to a critical fire weather danger. Any fires that start will have the potential to grow and spread rapidly.”

NWS Fort Worth