DALLAS (KDAF) — National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says North Texans can expect the freezing drizzle to exit east of the area on Thursday night.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s and upper teens. Motorists are asked to remain mindful of re-freezing on roads throughout the area.

NWS Fort Worth also suggests protecting your plants and pipes from the cold and making sure your pets and loved ones have adequate shelter and heat as the temperatures remain below freezing.

“Though precipitation will move out tonight, icy spots on roadways can still be expected as lingering moisture re-freezes overnight. Use extra caution if you have to drive, and remember to protect people, pets, pipes and plants from the cold.”