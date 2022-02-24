NWS Fort Worth

DALLAS (KDAF) — Wednesday night, the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth upgraded more areas across North Texas to Winter Storm Warnings while others face a Winter Weather Advisory.

This upgrade comes due to increased icing from freezing rain or sleet. More sleet and ice were expected to hit overnight and Thursday morning.

NWS Fort Worth says that freezing drizzle/rain will be seen across North Texas Thursday morning which will result in icy and hazardous travel. “The good news is that the precipitation ends from west to east midday into the afternoon hours with a slow improvement to travel conditions thereafter. Even if temps don’t get above freezing this afternoon in your area, we will still see some erosion of the ice as it will slowly dry up once precipitation stops. Bridges and overpasses will be the last to improve and may stay icy into Friday morning.”

NWS Fort Worth