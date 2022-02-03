DALLAS (KDAF) — Thursday in Texas has been filled with winter weather and the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth has stayed on top of providing updates as the storm moves through the Lone Star State.

As of 12:45 p.m., NWS Fort Worth says precipitation intensity will diminish as it moves to the east and some light snow and sleet will continue in the outlined area pictured below from their radar. Other than that, some snow flurries are possible.

NWS Fort Worth also shared some lunchtime road conditions around DFW. Roads can be treacherous, according to NWS, so they’re urging the public to remain cautious if you have to get on the roads. “Avoid travel if at all possible!”