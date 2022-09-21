DALLAS (KDAF) — If you want to help a great cause, now is your chance. According to the North Texas Food Bank, Thursday, Sept. 22 is North Texas Giving Day.

Here is the deal, anything that you donate to the food bank on North Texas Giving Day will be doubled by the food bank to help provide healthy meals for twice as many people affected by hunger in North Texas.

“Our goal this Giving Day is to provide access to more than 3.9 million meals! With your support, we know we can meet this goal. We are thankful to have you join us in this important fight against hunger and appreciate your continued support,” officials said on their official website.

Every $1 donated to the food bank provides access to three nutritious meals. For more information, click here.